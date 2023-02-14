Lake Mills burglaries send Mason City woman to prison

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Committing a string of burglaries in Lake Mills is sending a Mason City woman to prison.
Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 36, was charged with six felonies for break-ins between January 9 and March 1.
Court document state Lindquist stole two microphones worth a total of $1,300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of N Mill Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of S Lake Street.
Lindquist pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct while two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary were dismissed.
Lindquist was sentenced Tuesday to up to 25 years in state prison.