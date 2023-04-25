Lake City faces boat launch delays, business decline amid flooding

LAKE CITY, Minn. - As the flooding of the Mississippi River reaches its peak, communities around the area are looking forward to the end.
Water levels in Lake City reached nearly 19 feet on Tuesday, the highest flooding since 2001 and sixth-highest ever recorded.
To say residents' lives were disrupted by the floods would be an understatement. Several mobile homes in the harbor were evacuated as water cut the trailer park off from the rest of the city.
The Lake City Marina was also hit hard by flooding. With the lake over two feet higher than normal, many boat launchings scheduled for this week have been delayed.
"Generally, right about now is when the boats start going in but it'll probably be a couple weeks before that happens," said Tim Vaughn, a Lake City local and avid boater. "Until the water recedes, the boats just can't go in."
The news is a far cry from a few weeks ago, when dry weather made boaters believing they would get a head start.
"When we had that warm spell, there were a lot of people here working on boats anticipating an early launch," said Vaughn. "That's obviously not going to happen."
Without boaters coming to town, many local businesses are losing out on extra tourism they relied on in previous years. As a result, profits have taken a hit.
"We have had a little downfall in our boater traffic, said J&J Liquors manager Barbie Storing. "We are getting some scenic customers driving around and checking out the flooding, but sales have been down a little bit."
With flooding levels expected to fall to minor stages by the weekend, locals are just glad that things will finally be getting back to normal.