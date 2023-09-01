Labor Day travelers expect busy roads this weekend

ORONOCO, Minn.-Millions of travelers have already taken to the skies or are hopping in their cars in order to make it to their Labor Day weekend destinations. AAA said that 80% of travelers plan to drive to their destinations. If you're waiting until tomorrow to head out, AAA said that you should try and leave before 5:00 a.m. or 6:00 a.m. to make it to your destination quicker. One traveler I spoke with currently lives near Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus. He told me that he's using the holiday weekend to move out to Northwest Rochester and is hoping the traffic won't be too congested so it goes smoothly.
“It gets pretty routine. The hard part is, course, boxing up and then unloading and lifting, and that just seems eternal, like….yes. Probably one of my least favorite ways to spend Labor Day weekend, but at least it is gorgeous weather. It’s supposed to be hot, but right now it’s gorgeous, so…could be worse-could be raining," Jonathan Thoreson said.
AAA said that road trip drivers will see gas prices similar to last year's gas prices, but that may change with the hurricane season in effect. Minnesota State Patrol said that you should have a safety plan in place if you are planning on traveling a long distance this weekend.