Labor Day heat comes with some fun at the beach

EYOTA, Minn.-With Labor Day being hot, many with the day off took their families to the beach.
From swimming and kayaking to playing in the sand, there was enoug for families to get some quality time in during the hot day.
For many, having time at the beach was a blessing in disguise.
Mom at the beach Jamie says, “We are super thankful for the warm weather. We know the cold is coming so we will take these hot days and soak up the last bit of summer as much as we can.”
Beachgoer Mattie says, “It's nice, it's pretty hot so like it's the perfect day to come and do it.”
At the end of Labor Day, Foster Arend, Cascade Lake and Chester Woods beaches are now closed for the season.