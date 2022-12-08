 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern
Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning.
Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze
of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow.
Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo
counties.

* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am
Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday
Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered
roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Krugerrand auction brings in over $17,000 for Mason City Salvation Army

  • 0
Salvation Army

MASON CITY, Iowa – The annual Krugerrand Auction brought in $17,075 for The Salvation Army in Mason City.

Both a live and silent auction were held at The Music Man Square and the event was topped by the sale of a one-ounce gold Krugerrand coin.  The Salvation Army says the coin was dropped in a red kettle in 2021 at Hy-Vee West by an anonymous donor.  The coin was sold at the auction, donated back, and then sold again.

The Mason City Salvation Army says “We would like to thank all the people that attended the auction, the many generous contributors, our Advisory Board, all of the wonderful volunteers that donated their time, and a great big thank you to the organizers Sandy Bruesewitz who put in many hours to make this event successful.”

Tags

