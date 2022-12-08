Krugerrand auction brings in over $17,000 for Mason City Salvation Army

MASON CITY, Iowa – The annual Krugerrand Auction brought in $17,075 for The Salvation Army in Mason City.
Both a live and silent auction were held at The Music Man Square and the event was topped by the sale of a one-ounce gold Krugerrand coin. The Salvation Army says the coin was dropped in a red kettle in 2021 at Hy-Vee West by an anonymous donor. The coin was sold at the auction, donated back, and then sold again.
The Mason City Salvation Army says “We would like to thank all the people that attended the auction, the many generous contributors, our Advisory Board, all of the wonderful volunteers that donated their time, and a great big thank you to the organizers Sandy Bruesewitz who put in many hours to make this event successful.”