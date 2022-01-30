Kossuth County man killed in Minnesota multi-vehicle collision

MCLEOD COUNTY, Minn. – A northern Iowa man is dead after a three-vehicle collision west of the Twin Cities.
It happened around 3:41 pm Saturday on Highway 15 in McLeod County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck driven by Dead Lewis Helget, 54 of New Ulm, and a car driven by Eugene Allen Johnson, 68 of Richland, were heading south and a car driven by Jason Alexander Cobb, 24 of Wesley, Iowa, was northbound when they all crashed in the 1500 block of the highway.
The State Patrol says Cobb was killed and a two-year-old boy and four-year-old girl riding in his car suffered non-life threatening injuries. Johnson and a passenger in his car, Kristin Ann Johnson, 67 of Richland, also suffered non-life threatening injuries. Helget was unharmed.
The State Patrol says Cobb was the only one in the collision who was not wearing a seat belt.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Brownton Fire Department, and Allina Ambulance assisted with this accident.