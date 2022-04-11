Knifepoint abduction sends Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a knifepoint abduction takes a plea deal.
Richard Darwin Eaton, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of domestic abuse. Charges of domestic assault, second-degree assault, terroristic threats, tampering with a witness, and fifth-degree drug possession were dismissed.
On October 20, 2021, someone in the 1300 block of Marion Road SE reported a woman came to their door and claimed someone was after her and she needed help. Investigators say Eaton then drove up on the grass, exited his vehicle with a knife, grabbed and punched the woman, forced her into the car, and then drove away.
Law enforcement says it later located the woman at her workplace and she said Eaton was her on-and-off boyfriend. Eaton was then arrested.
He was sentenced Monday to two years and six months in prison, with credit for 173 days already served.