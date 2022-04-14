Knife-wielding Albert Lea man sentenced for beating a woman

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Beating a woman results in probation for a Freeborn County man.
Jordon Allen VanRyswyk, 34 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service.
VanRyswyk was charged with second-degree assault, robbery, and third-degree assault in May 2020. The Albert Lea Police Department says VanRyswyk got into an argument with a woman he had been dating for three weeks and hit her in the face, breaking a tooth. He was accused of then grabbing a knife and continuing the hit the woman with the knife in his hand, before finally kicking her and stealing $50 from her.
VanRyswyk pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in November 2021. The other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.