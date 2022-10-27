 Skip to main content
Knife threat means probation for Mason City woman

Sierra Moore

Sierra Moore/Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – Threatening people with a knife results in probation for a Mason City woman.

Sierra Charon Moore, 21, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes that probation.

Moore pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, and interference with a corrections official-assault.  Mason City police say Moore used a knife on February 12 in the 300 block of N. Eisenhower Avenue to force people to barricade themselves in different rooms.

