Kmart is Getting Torn Down

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The tearing down of the Kmart continues to move forward. The Kmart location has been closed for around four years. A good chunk of the store has been taken down already in order to make room for additional parking spots that Mayo Clinic employees could use. The structure's decline has stirred up some feelings in a nearby hair salon. Amy Klepper, one of the owners of FloRae's Salon, said she hopes it creates more visibility for the business.
“This is very exciting also. This is exciting to have this happen, and…just to see the potential of what-what it could bring us as a business and for our business," Klepper said.
She also said it's tough to see a landmark location like this go away. Sometime around summer, more development plans are expected to be created for the area.