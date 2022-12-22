Klobuchar, Smith announce millions in health funding for SE Minnesota

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect Through Friday night.

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common
over the region. Winds will peak tonight and into Friday with
gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard
conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will be in the 20 to 40 below range before
bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly
encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions, and prepare
accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans until at
least Saturday, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 40
to 50 mph later tonight and Friday. Extreme cold and wind
chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to
near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Klobuchar, Smith announce millions in health funding for SE Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. Budget Plan

WASHINGTON DC – Minnesota’s two U.S. Senators say they have secured “significant federal funding” in the 2023 budget to boost manufacturing and transportation workforce development programs, bolster energy efficiency, upgrade health facilities, and support critical medical research in Rochester, Austin, and southeast Minnesota.

“From boosting workforce development programs to supporting critical medical research, these projects will help address key issues impacting Minnesotans on a daily basis,” says Senator Amy Klobuchar.  “I am proud to have worked with local leaders to push for this funding, and I know that these resources will make a real difference for so many communities across Rochester, Austin, and Southeast Minnesota.”

“What I love about this process is getting to work with community leaders to bring their ideas to fruition. These projects are going to be transformational for Rochester, Austin, and the surrounding communities,” says Senator Tina Smith.  “From health care to housing, clean energy, and workforce development, these investments are going to make a real, positive impact on people’s lives.”

Smith and Klobuchar say they’ve secured the following federal investments:

-          $1.9 million to support Riverland Community College’s Workforce Development Learn and Earn scholarship program.  This initiative enables students to participate in manufacturing and transportation programs to prepare them for careers as high-skilled technicians.

-          $2 million to help make solar and geothermal improvements to Rochester's District Energy System, which connects buildings with sustainable energy sources that provide long-term efficiency, decrease operating costs, and generate substantial environmental benefits.

-          $1.5 million to enable the Hormel Institute to purchase equipment to strengthen the Minnesota BioImaging Center’s imaging capabilities.

-          $676,000 for Zumbro Valley Health Center to renovate and expand their Intensive Residential Treatment Service Building, which offers mental health, substance use disorder, primary care, and community-based services.

-          $250,000 for Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to upgrade and modernize its long-term care unit.

“We are so grateful to our Senators for their strong support of this renewable energy funding and a top priority project,” says Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.  “This funding will be key to allowing us to add in solar and geothermal components to the new downtown heating and cooling system, which is important to Rochester’s overall goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

"We are so grateful for the generous support given to The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota,” says Hormel Institute Executive Director Dr. Robert Clarke.  “This funding will allow us to expand The Hormel Institute's innovative Cryo-EM technology that will benefit research efforts across the state of Minnesota. This is a major step forward for the state and for The Hormel Institute's vision of inspiring discoveries that improve and extend human life."

“Due to the great support of Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Riverland Community College is grateful for the Congressionally Directed Spending allocation to launch a $1.97 million Learn and Earn Initiative that engages industry partners with students in Riverland’s manufacturing and transportation programs at our three campuses in Austin, Albert Lea, and Owatonna,” says Riverland President Dr. Adenuga Atewologun. “The allocation will enable an investment into high-tech instructional equipment and create “learn and earn” opportunities for students with the cooperation of employers in high-demand fields, such as manufacturing and transportation. For employers who are currently experiencing unprecedented workforce challenges and shortages, the Learn and Earn Initiative is a strategic investment in Riverland Community College to meet workforce development needs in the region we serve.”

“There is a desperate need for adults living with severe mental illness to have enhanced residential treatment options.  Zumbro Valley Mental Health Center's IRTS (inpatient residential treatment) is the only option for clients who have public insurance in our community.  This funding will allow our IRTS to increase access to care by renovating our often-unusable, existing double rooms to single occupancy. It will also enhance the quality of services provided, adding group room space to better facilitate independent-living skill development to ensure our clients can achieve their goals for a more fulfilling life,” says Zumbro Valley Health Center Chief Executive Officer Beth Krehbiel.

Smith and Klobuchar say projects are expected to receive funding over the next several months.

Tags

Recommended for you