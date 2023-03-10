Klemme man sentenced for threatening to shoot people

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man who threatened to shoot people receives a deferred judgment.
Swen Joseph Rogeness, 59 of Klemme, was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,025.
Rogeness pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon for an incident at a party in Leland on July 3, 2022. According to court documents, Rogeness accused people of stealing his wallet after he let people at the party drive his UTV. Witnesses say Rogeness said he would shoot them if he didn’t get the wallet back and a handgun was seen on the floor of the UTV.
Investigators say Rogeness admitted the threat but claimed he found his wallet on a gravel road. Winnebago County sheriff’s deputies say Rogeness’ wallet was not dusty and he could not have found the wallet where he claimed without passing them.
A deferred judgment means this conviction will be wiped from Rogeness' record if he successfully completes his sentence.