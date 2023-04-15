Klemme man sentenced for dead animals and property damage

GARNER, Iowa – A trashed mobile home and dead kittens result in jail time for a Hancock County man.
Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death after being evicted from a mobile home in Garner in July 2022.
After Weyland was removed, the owner of the mobile home estimated it has sustained 10 to 15 thousand dollars in damage. Law enforcement says three live kittens and three dead kittens were also found inside and the three live kittens later died due to malnourishment, neglect, and fleas.
Weyland pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief and one count of animal neglect. He’s now been sentenced to 30 days in jail, five years of supervised probation, and must complete all recommended mental health treatment.