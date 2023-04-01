Kitchen fire sends one to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Friday night kitchen fire sent one person to the hospital.
The Rochester Fire Department says they were dispatched to 3111 15th Ave. NW Friday at 8:08 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire.
The occupants of the building had tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before six of the occupants left the building.
When RFD arrived, they reported seeing smoke coming from the front door with no visible flames - the source of the fire was the stove top.
RFD extinguished the fire. Ventilation was required due to large amounts of smoke.
One occupant of the building was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
RFD says the fire caused $10,000 worth in damages.