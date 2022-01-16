KIMT's political analyst weighs in on significance of Supreme Court rulings

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Supreme Court struck down the Biden Administration's employer vaccine and testing mandate but upheld its healthcare worker vaccine requirement.
The former of the pair of mandates would have given the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) broad implementation power under its emergency temporary standard (ETS).
The majority opinion from the bench however argued that OSHA had extended its authority, nulling the mandate.
The latter mandate that was approved by the high court will require healthcare facilities to enforce COVID-19 employee vaccination or be stripped of Medicaid and Medicare funding by Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The healthcare worker mandate is expected to effect more than 10 million employees and roughly 76,000 facilities.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said the landmark ruling could open the door for future executive agency challenges.
"The federal laws are executed or carried out by the executive branch and the executive branch does that for the most part through the 15 departments and the federal bureaucracy. I mean that is across all aspects of our lives, so it is going to be what else is going to be brought to the court now," Hardy said.
Hardy said states and private businesses can still impose an employer vaccine requirement.