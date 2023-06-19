KIMT looks ahead to Rochesterfest Day 4 on Tuesday

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

KIMT looks ahead to Rochesterfest Day 4 on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

The festival runs through Sunday, June 25.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There's going to be a lot of fun things to do tomorrow at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. There will be more than 20 vendors at the park offering a variety of foods from noon to eight. If you're feeling thirsty after all that food, a beer garden will open at noon tomorrow. There will also be some live music, including performances by a deejay and a Mexican band.

“I think the-lot of the surrounding communities come to Rochester, like, on a regular basis, so I think this will really attract a lot of those smaller towns to come in and visit and enjoy the festival," Don Paulson, one of the food vendors, said.

There will also be some Disney princesses at the park on Wednesday. For a list of "Rochesterfest" events, click here.

