KIMT looks ahead to Rochesterfest Day 4 on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There's going to be a lot of fun things to do tomorrow at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. There will be more than 20 vendors at the park offering a variety of foods from noon to eight. If you're feeling thirsty after all that food, a beer garden will open at noon tomorrow. There will also be some live music, including performances by a deejay and a Mexican band.
“I think the-lot of the surrounding communities come to Rochester, like, on a regular basis, so I think this will really attract a lot of those smaller towns to come in and visit and enjoy the festival," Don Paulson, one of the food vendors, said.
There will also be some Disney princesses at the park on Wednesday. For a list of "Rochesterfest" events, click here.