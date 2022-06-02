KIMT investigates: Kwik Trip's free to use Cash Depot ATMs malfunctioning for customers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gas station chain Kwik Trip is known for its hot and ready food, bakery goods and its heavily advertised free to use ATM service.
However, three people have come forward claiming and proving that the gas station chain's Cash Depot serviced ATMs are malfunctioning and stealing customers money.
St. Charles native Terry Johnson tells KIMT he tried to withdraw $200 from a Cash Depot ATM earlier this year in his hometown but received an error code on his receipt, which told him no cash would be dispensed.
Thinking nothing of it, Johnson used the second Cash Depot ATM, which turned out to be a successful attempt.
Johnson decided to keep his receipt and left the Kwik Trip location, with his hard earned cash now readily available.
Some time after the withdrawal, Johnson noticed a double charge for his withdrawal in his bank statements.
Not only had he withdrawn $200 successfully but the malfunctioning Cash Depot machine also pocketed his attempted withdrawal of $200.
Johnson, who was unsure why the machine double charged him, reached out to his bank who told him the unfortunate incident is a common fraud claim.
Johnson received his missing $200 and contacted Kwik Trip to inquire about the incident.
Kwik Trip, Johnson said, deferred him to Cash Depot, who refused to tell him what happens to peoples' money if a double charge goes unnoticed by customers and eventually expires from the fraudulent claims window of reporting.
And while the story should end there, Johnson said it happened to him again in May when he tried to withdraw money from another Cash Depot ATM at a Kwik Trip location.
Realizing something was seriously wrong and fearing the ATMs are scamming customers, Johnson reached out to KIMT, which was shortly after his wife was scammed by another Cash Depot machine.
"When it says, well, we did not dispense any money you just assume that machine is telling the truth and that we did not take it out of your account, crumple it up and throw it away. You know, why I kept it (receipt) that first time I have no idea. Once is whatever, twice is a coincidence, a third time it is not a coincidence anymore," Johnson said.
After KIMT aired the story on the 6 p.m. evening broadcast on Thursday, two more people reached out claiming a similar occurrence has happened to them as well.
One viewer, Rosey Gates, said it happened at a Kwik Trip location somewhere in Iowa or Minnesota but that the missing $200 error was quickly corrected.
However, another viewer, Jeffrey Jones, said he decided to check his bank account after watching the story air, only to discover that he too fell victim to a faulty ATM, this time in Rochester.
Jones said he visited the Kwik Trip location on Wellner Road in Northeast Rochester and tried to withdraw $200 but like Johnson, he received the exact same error code from the Cash Depot ATM.
Confused by the unauthorized withdrawal, Jones said he reached out to the Kwik Trip location, which, like Johnson again, passed him onto the servicer of the ATM, Cash Depot.
Jones recommends that people steer clear of Kwik Trip's Cash Depots' ATMs until the issue is resolved.
"Not to use their ATMs ever and if they get an error, immediately complain and do not do a second transaction until it is straightened out," Jones said.
KIMT reached out to Cash Depot, who did not provide a statement and has yet to call back.
Cash Depots' ATM malfunctions are only confirmed in Rochester and St. Charles.
KIMT invites anyone with a similar situation at a Kwik Trip location to reach out.