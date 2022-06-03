Killer and one victim in Ames church shooting were members of Iowa National Guard

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa National Guard says one of the victims and the killer in the Cornerstone Church shooting were members of the Guard.
The Guard says Specialist Eden M. Montang was one of the women shot to death outside the Ames Church on Thursday. Montang joined the Iowa National Guard in August 2019 and served as a mortuary affairs specialist with Detachment 1, Headquarters Support Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion in Boone.
The shooter, who killed himself after shooting Montang and Vivian Flores, has been identified as National Guard Sergeant Johnathan L. Whitlatch. He joined the Guard in September 2015 and also served with Detachment 1, Headquarters Support Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion in Boone.
The Iowa National Guard says neither Montang nor Whitlatch were on active duty when the shooting happened.
"We are devastated by this tragic news," says Major General Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard. "Our hearts are with all who are impacted, including the victims' families, Ames, Iowa State and Cornerstone Church communities, friends, and fellow service members. While working to support those affected, we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation continues."
Investigators say Whitlach was romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her. They say the 33-year-old Whitlatch pulled up in a pickup truck to the 22-year-old Montang, 21-year-old Flores and another woman just before 7 p.m. Thursday outside Cornerstone Church on the outskirts of Ames and began shooting with a 9 mm handgun.
Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald says the women were friends and students at Iowa State University who were walking together to the church for a weekly service.