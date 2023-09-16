Kids learning how to fly

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Chapter 100 of the Experimental Aircraft Association held a flight rally today at the Rochester International Airport. Rochester pilots gave kids flights around the city for free. The flights lasted around 20 to 30 minutes. After their flights, kids could take logbooks home with them. The kids were able to walk around the planes and learn about their basic instruments. Family members could be outside and watch their kids soar into the sky. Kess Klouser, a Rochester pilot, said that she really enjoys helping kids fall in love with flying.
“We’re flying over the city. They see everything from a bird’s eye view for the first time. They understand how an aircraft works. They-they realize that they don’t have to be grounded forever. I know that was what hit it for me, so my favorite part of flying was just being airborne at all. I never flew grewing up, so-growing up," Klouser said.
Chapter 94 of the Experimental Aircraft Association will hold a flight rally on October 14th in Forest City, Iowa. It will be at the Forest City Municipal Airport. For more information about that event, click here.