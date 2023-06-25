Kids learn about flying in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn.-Chapter 386 of the Experimental Aircraft Association held a flight rally at Austin Municipal Airport. Pilots from this chapter gave kids free flights in order to get them interested in aviation. The flights lasted around 15 to 20 minutes. Family members were there watching the planes take off. Kids also had the chance to walk around the planes and learn about the basic principles of flight. Kyle Nelson, the chapter's president, explained why he likes flying kids around.
“First time in an airplane. Never been in-on an airliner before. Never been in a small airplane. This is his first time today on an airplane, and just seeing that excitement when we pushed the power in and took off, just seeing his eyes light up and seeing the joy that-hey-and then just seeing, ‘I’m in the air. This is awesome,’ and then also I let him take the controls a little bit, say, ‘hey, do you wanna turn the airplane,’ and he just loved grabbing-he-he didn’t hesitate one bit. He grabbed the flight controls. I instructed him a little bit and said, ‘here’s how you turn. Here’s you climb. Here’s how you descend,’ and then just that joy in his face of knowing that he was doing that by himself made me feel like I contributed that part of aviation in his life," Nelson said.
Kids received flight logs and certificates after their flights. There will be a flight rally at Glencoe Municipal Airport on July 8th. It'll run from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A link to the registration page can be found here.