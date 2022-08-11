'Kid's Cup' presents $41,000 check to Olmsted Medical Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted Medical Center received a check worth $41,182.76 on Thursday from 'Kid's Cup.'
The money came from generous donors, businesses and organizations who donated to the annual 'Kid's Cup' Golf Tournament earlier this summer.
The tournament raises money to help make hospital stays for children receiving care at Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic more comfortable.
"Kid's Cup at least for Olmsted Medical Center has been a proud recipient for ten years," Tim Weir, the CEO of OMC said. "The dollars received each and every year have allowed us to purchase capital items and in 2018 it was a culmination of a $150,000 gift that we received from the Kid's Cup with our nursery here and the expansion of the hospital, so its been very, very important to us."
Overall this year, more than $123,000 was raised which is about $30,000 more compared to last year.