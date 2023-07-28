Kids Closet program at Austin Public Schools gets $3,500 donation

AUSTIN, Minn. – A $3,500 donation has been made to the Kids Closet program at Austin Public Schools.
The money was raised by Austin Early Risers Kiwanis, Faith Church, and the Austin Eagles Club to help provide elementary-aged students with needed clothing essentials such as socks, underwear, and t-shirts.
“This really started with the recognition that teachers were buying these things for their students out of their own pockets,” says Kiwanis’ Rick Young, “and now most of our fundraising for the year goes to support this. We’ve really enjoyed getting to see the program flourish.”
Austin Public Schools says the money will be split evenly between Woodson Kindergarten Center, Banfield Elementary School, Neveln Elementary School, Southgate Elementary School, Sumner Elementary School, the Community Learning Center, and Austin Head Start.
This is the 8th year of the Kids Closet program.