Kids and dads code together

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Code Ninjas location in the city held their first ever "Coding Day with Dad" event today. The location celebrated Father's Day by having kids and their dads learn about the fundamentals of block coding. Kids and their dads could then build different kinds of games.
“I think as parents, our job-our role is to support our kiddos in their passions, whatever that passion may be. Some kids thrive playing music, some others play in sports, and some others they love video games and they love to learn how to make those video games, so I think fostering the-the passions of your kids and that later in life can help them in whatever profession they may be," Tania Diaz de Leon, the location's center director, said.
The kids and their dads were able to take their games home with them so they could play them together.