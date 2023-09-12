Kickball tournament held to support local businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce held its 2nd annual kickball tournament today at McQuillan Fields. Lots of Rochester-area businesses and organizations competed in this tournament. The purpose of the tournament is to give the participants a chance to develop their team-building skills, network with each other in order to set up future collaborations, and simply have fun playing kickball. Also, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce gave out goodie bags that helped promote other area businesses. Ally Sheehan, the events and program director for the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, said the tournament will have a positive ripple effect.
“I think that having experience, laughing together, sharing your time out on the field will be able to be incorporated back into the work-workplace, and, you know, you can look back on this and remember you had some good times together, and I think it just builds that culture of fun and-and collaboration," Sheehan said.
The winner got bragging rights and a small trophy. If you want your business or organization to participate in next year's tournament, you'll need to be a chamber member. The entry fee is $35 per person and $350 for a team of ten.