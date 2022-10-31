Key issues to watch this general election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the general election coming November 8, it's important to be aware of the main issues that are being discussed in our state and area.
This year, there have been major changes taking place in the United States, and it isn't going unnoticed.
What seemed like the end of the pandemic only spawned more problems.
Political Analyst Rayce Hardy shared about his expectations of what we'll see this election, and which issues will be swaying voters at the ballots.
"Crime and inflation," Hardy said with confidence.
"I think that's got to be one and two, across the board. So that's various age groups, various ethnicities, and various parties."
When looking at platform policies, whether at the mayoral or governor level, this appears to be a prevalent trend as we've tracked debates and rallies leading up to the election.
"Right behind there though, I would say that abortion is third, especially in Minnesota where it's legal, so the democrats are pushing that," Hardy said. "If the democrats lose any control, the republicans would take that away."
With the recent overturning of the long-time Roe v. Wade case protecting abortion rights in the United States, a lot of controversy has shaken up the nation regarding women's rights, as well as human rights in general.
The last issue, and one Hardy feels is especially important to be tracking locally, is affordable housing.
Due to factors like the pandemic and soaring interest rates, housing has become a major issue when it comes to accessibility and equity.
To learn more about the platform policies in the Minnesota Democratic and Republican parties, visit the DFL website and the GOP website.