Kenyon woman convicted of embezzling from Rochester construction company, restaurant franchise

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- A Kenyon woman has been found guilty of embezzling over $700,000 from a restaurant franchise and a Rochester construction company.
Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, was convicted on 24 counts of fraud, aggravated identity theft, and tax crimes after a five day trial in federal court in Minneapolis.
“Over the course of several years, Ms. Peterson-Janovec deliberately abused her professional position to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employers,” says Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats. “With this guilty verdict, Ms. Peterson-Janovec has been held accountable for her actions. I applaud the prosecutors and investigators for skillfully unraveling this years-long fraud scheme and achieving a successful outcome.”
Peterson-Janovec was accused of embezzling while she was the director of operations for a Denny’s franchise that owned and operated eight restaurants in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Federal prosecutors say she stole approximately $336,000 in bogus vendor payments and approximately $20,000 in fraudulently issued payroll submissions using the identities of other people between 2014 and 2019.
Court documents state Peterson-Janovec was fired after her theft was discovered but she lied about her work experience to get another bookkeeping job with a family-owned construction company in Rochester in 2000. Federal prosecutors say she then embezzled another $350,000 in as little at 18 months.
Peterson-Janovec also committed tax crimes during every year of her fraud scheme, which led to over $160,000 in unpaid taxes.
She was found guilty on 13 counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of making and subscribing a false tax return, and three counts of failure to file individual tax returns. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Peterson-Janovec has a prior federal fraud conviction from 1998, when she embezzled more than $950,000 from another former employer.