Kenyon man hurt in Dodge County crash

MANTORVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital in Dodge County.

It happened around 7:50 am Wednesday on Highway 57.  The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Howard Thompson, 78 of Kenyon, was driving when he went off the road near mile marker 6 and hit a tree.  Thompson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in this crash.

The Dodge Center Ambulance and Mantorville First Responders assisted at the scene.

