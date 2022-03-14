Kensett man pleads guilty while charges against his son are dropped

NORTHWOOD, Iowa –A father pleads guilty and a son goes free over a stolen snowmobile in Worth County.
Deryck William Leitner Sr., 48 of Kensett, has pleaded guilty to changing vehicle identification numbers as a habitual offender. Charges of second and third-degree theft against Deryck William Leitner Jr. have been dismissed.
The two were arrested after a snowmobile and trailer reported stolen out of Garner on December 13, 2021, was found at the Leitners’ home. Court documents state the snowmobile was worth $2,000 and the trailer was valued at $800, the vehicle ID numbers had been ground down, and a grinder was found next to the snowmobile.
Deryck Leitner Sr. is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25.