Keeping your AC running well in the summer heat

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It’s summer and Southeastern Minnesota has been through the wringer–with air quality problems and hot days.
Smoke from the wildfires is filtered through your AC system, but some particles may get through if the filter is dirty or the windows are open.
Tonna Mechanical marketing and communications coordinator Lauren Fumagalli-Porter says, “Definitely limiting the amount of times you are opening and closing doors and windows. You want to try to keep any outside pollutants outside.”
She says that changing the filter in your AC unit is one way to maintain good air quality in your home.
A clean air filter will also keep your system’s compressor from burning out when the system runs constantly during the summer heat.
Fumagalli-Porter tells us a routine part of maintaining your AC is checking that the unit's condenser coil is clean. She says, “When you go outside and see that outdoor unit there. If there's a bunch of leaves or debris on there make sure that's clean.”
She also recommends calling a service professional to repair your system and don’t try to do it yourself.