Keeping your AC running well in the summer heat

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Keeping your AC running well in the summer heat

  Updated
  • 0

Southern Minnesota has had a rash of air quality alerts do to dangerous ozone and wildfire smoke. We'll give you some tips on how to help keep the air inside your home clean and safe.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It’s summer and Southeastern Minnesota has been through the wringer–with air quality problems and hot days.

Smoke from the wildfires is filtered through your AC system, but some particles may get through if the filter is dirty or the windows are open.

Tonna Mechanical marketing and communications coordinator Lauren Fumagalli-Porter says, “Definitely limiting the amount of times you are opening and closing doors and windows. You want to try to keep any outside pollutants outside.”

She says that changing the filter in your AC unit is one way to maintain good air quality in your home.

A clean air filter will also keep your system’s compressor from burning out when the system runs constantly during the summer heat.

Fumagalli-Porter tells us a routine part of maintaining your AC is checking that the unit's condenser coil is clean. She says, “When you go outside and see that outdoor unit there. If there's a bunch of leaves or debris on there make sure that's clean.”

She also recommends calling a service professional to repair your system and don’t try to do it yourself.

 

