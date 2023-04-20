Keeping vehicles safe from theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than one million vehicles were stolen in 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
In the last calendar year, Olmsted County has responded to over 80 calls of either stolen cars or thefts from cars. Already this season, the county has seen an increase in items being stolen from vehicles parked at dog parks.
Capt. Tim Parkin with OCSO recommends some simple things to keep your valuables safe: don't leave valuables in your car in plain sight - put them in the trunk or glove compartment - lock your car, roll up all the windows, park in well-lit areas and park by security cameras in parking lots, and don't leave spare keys in the car.
"Especially nowadays, a lot of them an auto-sensing unlock so someone may unwittingly place a spare key in the glove box - well if you come by and check a door handle, that radio frequency in the key is detected and the door unlocks for anybody that's checking door handles. With the well-intent, like somebody is out enjoying a recreational activity, in case they lose their keys they want to leave a spare in the car - we're recommending against that because it's easier these days to get cars unlocked," said Capt. Parkin.
He recommends looking into tracking devices for your vehicle. In some situations, there are even discounts to insurance if you have one.
Memorizing your license plate number, or taking a picture of it to have it saved to your phone, can be helpful.
As it gets warmer, there's an uptick in thefts - and not just of personal cars.
"In the last few years, there's always a rash in the spring time because construction companies are anxious to get out and resume work. I remember seeing a report the other day of a bunch of tools being taken out of a trailer. Unfortunately, to those in the construction trade and other, take all precautions to secure your trailers. If you can take it home at night, even though I know it's a pain, take it home because this time of year there's always an uptick in that," said Capt. Parkin.
In Minnesota, 6 out of 10 stolen vehicles have the key inside, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.