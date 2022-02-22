Kasson teen hurt in Dodge County rollover

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern
Iowa This Afternoon. Bitter Cold Tonight...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will
continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated.

Bitter cold wind chills develop tonight especially over western
into northern Iowa where values may drop to 20 below zero at
times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern
Iowa This Afternoon. Bitter Cold Tonight...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will
continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated.

Bitter cold wind chills develop tonight especially over western
into northern Iowa where values may drop to 20 below zero at
times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Kasson teen hurt in Dodge County rollover

  • 0
Minnesota State Patrol good 3.jpg

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A one-vehicle rollover in Dodge County has sent a teenager to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Allie Marie Splittstoesser, 17 of Kasson, was driving west on Highway 30 when she lost control near the 210th Avenue intersection and rolled.  Splittstoesser suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The State Patrol says the roadway was snow and ice covered when this accident happened just before 4 pm Tuesday.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Hayfield Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you