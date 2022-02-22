Kasson teen hurt in Dodge County rollover

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A one-vehicle rollover in Dodge County has sent a teenager to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Allie Marie Splittstoesser, 17 of Kasson, was driving west on Highway 30 when she lost control near the 210th Avenue intersection and rolled. Splittstoesser suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The State Patrol says the roadway was snow and ice covered when this accident happened just before 4 pm Tuesday.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Hayfield Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.