Kasson State Theatre renovations continue

KASSON, Minn. - Renovations at the Kasson State theatre are underway with exciting new updates on the horizon for the historical theatre.
The owner, Darin Steffl, is spending about one million dollars to fully restore the building. Darin plans to add recliner chairs, a second mini theatre, concession stand, audio system, and an arcade area. A digital message board and new lights have already been added to the entrance of the building.
"Were trying to maintain the historical look and feel but add amenities that people want like reclining seating and online reservations so you can reserve your movie ahead of time and reserve your seats. We're doing our best to maintain the historical feel while giving people what they are asking for at a movie theatre," said Steffl.
Steffl believes the theatre is a valuable part of the Kasson community.
"There's not a lot of entertainment options in town. You've got some restaurants and bars, but there's not a place to go do something fun like watch a movie, so I think its important, especially on main street like this, in small towns to have an entertainment option available to people like a movie theatre," said Steffl.
Steffl is hoping to open the theatre back up by the fall of 2023.