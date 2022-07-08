Kasson State Theatre closing temporarily for roof replacement and renovations

KASSON, Minn.- Moviegoers in Kasson will soon need to find another cinema to go to temporarily.
The Kasson State Theatre will close starting this weekend due to short staff and renovations. Owner Darin Steffl says most of his staff will be on vacation temporarily and the theatre will be getting a new roof, an improved bathroom and VIP theatre. the new roof will heat and cool the building better and the VIP suite will allow the theatre to show two movies at the same time. These aren't the only renovations coming to the theatre.
"We're going to be renovating things throughout 2023 to get a new screen in there," says Steffl. "We're getting heated recliners, we're getting new 4K laser projection, we're getting a new concession stand here that will be larger and better able to serve our customers and staff working here and then we will be doing some exterior renovation as well working on the side walls and front marquee to refurbish everything."
The theatre will reopen July 28. Steffl also says he will be hiring three more people soon- to make sure they don't run into staffing issues again.