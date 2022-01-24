Kasson rollover injures two people Monday morning

KASSON, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash injured two people Monday morning in Dodge County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Juan Isaac Nunez Esquer, 22 of Claremont, was driving east on Highway 14 when he lost control near mile marker 196 and rolled into the median just before 10:30 am.
Esquer and a passenger, Jaileene Guel, 19 of Claremont, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. An infant passenger was not hurt.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Kasson Fire Department, and Kason Ambulance assisted with this crash.