Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...

.An Arctic cold front has dropped south of Iowa and will bring
bitter cold air into the region tonight into Wednesday morning.
The bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist for two
days with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The southern
areas will see a brief moderation in temperature tomorrow
afternoon, but dangerous winds chills will return in the evening.
Advisories have been posted for most of the area with the
potential for a small portion of northern Iowa possibly under a
warning tonight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A portion of the advisory may be upgraded
to a warning for tonight and or tomorrow night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Kasson rollover injures two people Monday morning

Minnesota State Patrol.jpg

KASSON, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash injured two people Monday morning in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Juan Isaac Nunez Esquer, 22 of Claremont, was driving east on Highway 14 when he lost control near mile marker 196 and rolled into the median just before 10:30 am.

Esquer and a passenger, Jaileene Guel, 19 of Claremont, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.  An infant passenger was not hurt.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Kasson Fire Department, and Kason Ambulance assisted with this crash.

