Kasson rallying to help family after house fire

KASSON, Minn.-In the evening on the Fourth of July, a Kasson family home caught fire, extensively damaging the house.
the community in Kasson is banding together to support their neighbors in need.
Advisory team lead for Dodge County Salvation Army, Tanya Young says, “Support from the community has come in as far as phone calls, needs, what they can do. I feel like our community is a small community but we're tight-knit and generous when something like this does happen.”
At the moment, they are only able to collect monetary donations and gift cards until the family knows what they need. They ask that donations be dropped off at Ziebell Law Office in the Kasson Mini Mall (13 W. Main Street in Kasson). For more information on how you can help call Tanya Young at 316-390-5368.