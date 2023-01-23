Kasson proposes new workforce housing complex

KASSON, Minn. - The city of Kasson has proposed a new affordable housing project to help attract more workers.
If approved, an apartment complex would be constructed that is three-stories high and would have 48 units to accommodate qualifying residents.
The city's proposal addresses the need for both more workers and more economic growth.
"The big goal with this project would be to get more jobs here in Kasson," said Ian Albers, community development assistant for the City of Kasson. "A lot of people who live here in Kasson don't actually work here in Kasson, so our hope is that we'll see more jobs here in Kasson, and that we'll get those people to live in kasson, and also work here."
The plan is now moving forward for review and if approved, construction would begin in 2024.
Funding for the project comes from state tax credits approved in December 2022, as well as city tax increment financing and private donations.