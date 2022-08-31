Kasson-Mantorville teachers are getting classrooms ready for the new school year

KASSON, Minn. - As the new school year approaches teachers are putting the final touches on their classrooms like Mr. Heins, a 7th and 8th grade Language Arts teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Middle School.
Heins is finishing up setting up his classroom and finalizing lesson plans.
He says he loves the storytelling aspect of teaching language arts - and seeing students 'a-ha moments’ when understanding concepts that are difficult.
Heins says often teachers have a lot of things in their classrooms that are paid for out of their own pockets - from posters, to books, to school supplies.
“A state funded classroom is very bare. But a teacher funded classroom is where you see all the liveliness, the color, the fun stuff,” he jokes. “So I would say that very much plays into my classroom at least.”
Mr. Heins says the challenging part of the upcoming school year will be for students adapting to a post-COVID learning environment with online and hybrid classes. He is confident in his plan to make sure all students feel seen and heard.
“Sometimes it can be difficult but so can any other job in the world - and we need those teachers and if you think that that's something that you want to do then by all means, we would love to have you,” Heins adds.
The first day of classes for Kasson-Mantorville is Tuesday, September 6th, along with Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, and Rochester Public Schools.