Kasson-Mantorville School District debates stopping SRO contract with Kasson police

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville School District may no longer have a contracted school resource officer with the Kasson Police Department.
Chief Josh Hanson says both parties want to make changes to the current proposal.
The school district wants to make changes to the SRO's salary and when the officer would be expected to provide instruction.
The police department wants to see the SRO reporting to the chief of police and not the superintendent.
Hanson says at a school board meeting in April and board member mentioned partnering with a security officer instead of the Kasson Police Department.
He told KIMT that would no longer be a licensed police officer position meaning Kasson-Mantorville students wouldn't have a chance to form positive relationships with officers and be provided with department programming.
He says that positive interaction can impact the way student feel and interact with police officers for the rest of their lives.
Hanson says the department has partnered with the district since 2008.
The Kasson-Mantorville School District did sent out a letter to families on Wednesday addressing the issue.
In part it said, "This new possibility for our SRRO is all about improving what we can do for kids and mimicking what other districts are doing at a more competitive cost for taxpayers."
The letter goes on to detail the cost of a full time Kasson police SRO at a cost of more than $67,000.
The district says it's exploring other options including already reaching out to Dodge County, which it previously partnered with before Kasson Police Department, however the sheriff's office already declined.
The letter concluded by saying in part, "As the job description indicates, we are looking for a licensed officer, but also want a district employee that will develop strong relationships with all kids at every building. In addition, we will ensure that this new hire will collaborate with the Kasson Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to make our community and school district even stronger."