Kasson-Mantorville School board approves a two-year school resource officer contract

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville School board approved a two-year school resource officer contract at its Monday meeting.
While it hasn't been fully approved by the Kasson City council yet, the school board received proposal from Kasson Police Chief Hanson for a 2 year contract to provide a full time school resource officer from Kasson Police Department.
Kasson city administrator, Timothy Ibisch, says the city of Kasson and school staff have worked closely, along with Superintendent Matuska, to come to an agreement to have a full time police officer in school protecting kids, but tp also build relationships with students.
“I think those two components - the relationships he can build and the educational components are very important. We know a lot of the children have a got a lot of different influences, and we wanna make sure that the influences they have at school are the most positive that they can be, says Ibisch.
“Some of the controversy just is in the fact that policing in our society has a lot of stressors. A lot for people have different opinions on it but I think that everyone here is committed to making sure kids are safe and they're receiving the best kind of quality education that they can in Kasson,” he adds.
Superintendent Matuska office provided me this statement:
"We are excited to be working with the Kasson Police Department for the next two years in providing a safe environment for our most precious asset, our children. We will continue to work diligently to build positive relationships between our SRO and the kids in our community."
The Kasson city council will take that agreement up at the next council meeting on July 13th.