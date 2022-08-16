Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools increasing sub pay

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Classes will be starting soon in area schools. In many districts, finding enough employees continues to be a challenge. But in Kasson-Mantorville, pay will be higher this year for substitute teachers to try and fill the gap.
The goal is not only to attract people looking to make good money
but also to offer a way for some to get started in the education field.
Subs this year in the district will be making $165 a day.
The former rate for subs here was $100 a day. This is the first raise offered in several years. The district has seen a decline lately in the number of substitutes. Last year only 60 percent of substitute teaching positions were filled forcing other teachers or paraprofessionals to take over classrooms.
"It would be amazing for our students especially to be able to have just a great group of supportive adults that are there everyday consistently for them," says Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School principal Ariana Wright. "Knowing that they will always have that person to rely on. It really makes a difference on the safety and security of our students and is so important."
Wright adds "it's so critical to have that caring adult in front of kids ready to support and that we're fully staffed so that we can support all those vast needs that our kids have especially now coming out of a pandemic. We really believe that we can do that and it's a really great place to be."
The district is hosting an event called "Subs for Subs." It will be on August 24 and teach people more about the job.
Anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher in the Kasson-Mantorville school district can click here.