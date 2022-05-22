Kasson-Mantorville leader picked as Minnesota's 2022 National Distinguished Principal

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA) has named Kasson-Mantorville Elementary’s Ariana Wright the state’s 2022 National Distinguished Principal.
“I am humbled and honored to represent the hundreds of passionate, dedicated, and student-centered elementary principals from around the state as the 2022 National Distinguished Principal of Minnesota,” says Wright. “Serving students, families, staff, and the communities of Kasson and Mantorville is my passion, and being recognized for doing what I love is something I will treasure as a highlight of my career! I am genuinely grateful to the Minnesota Elementary School Principals' Association for providing a strong foundation of support and leadership development opportunities.”
Wright’s career in education started in 2001 as a music teacher at the St. Michael Catholic School in St. Michael. In 2003 she moved to the Belle Plaine Public Schools District, where she continued to teach music until she was hired as a principal at Menahga Elementary School in 2011. Wright made the move to her current position as principal of Kasson-Mantorville Elementary in 2015.
“MESPA is very excited to have Principal Ariana Wright from Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School to be selected by her peers as the 2022 MESPA National Distinguished Principal,” says MESPA Executive Director, Jon Millerhagen. “Principal Wright's energy in helping other principals is infectious. She is a true leader and has led principals at the division level in Northern and Southeastern Minnesota, in fact, she received the Southeast Division Leadership Achievement Award in 2018. Ms. Wright’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic benefitted several schools throughout Southeast Minnesota when she shared her COVID Learning plans for in-person and virtual learning. Congratulations Principal Wright on receiving the 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principal Award from Minnesota.”