Kasson-Mantorville Fishing Team tryouts ahead of Minnesota's Fishing Open

KASSON, Minn. - This weekend is Minnesota's fishing open. Saturday was day one of Kasson-Mantorville Fishing Team’s tryouts. 

Casting, baiting, and motoring through obstacles are just some of the things 

Kasson-Mantorville high schoolers practiced as the Minnesota fishing open kicked off. 

This is their 3rd year as a team in the Junior BASS Nation, a competitive fishing league where only high school anglers can participate. 

Team president and assistant coach Tong Heaser says tournament fishing has become a popular sport in Minnesota, from adults to youth. 

“Stewardship of the sport of fishing is huge. We try to set a good example of moving out of the ramps as quickly as possible. We do a lot of catch and release, catch, photograph and release, so that we're not injuring those fish and I hope that other anglers are doing the same,” he says.  

Heaser is hoping to send his team to state tournament in September.

“Soon as I get done here I'm going fishing. I haven't fished since October, so it'll be fun to get out there again,” says sophomore angler Drew Weigel. 

Tryouts continue Sunday with a tournament to see how many fish anglers can collect in 3 hours. 

The tournament season starts next week at Cedar Lake. KM will start competing in early June.

