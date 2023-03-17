Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School holds 'Glow Run'

KASSON, Minn.-There was a fundraiser today at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School. This is their sixth annual glow run. Students ran as many laps as they could in order to raise money for areas like technology expansion and field trips. The more laps they ran, the more money they raised. The money comes from local businesses, parents and community members. Kate Ryan, the vice president of the school's parent-teacher association, said it's cool to see the kids get so excited for something.
“This fundraiser is very exciting for us. It brings a lot of resource back into our school, and the-we can feel the excitement with the environment it provides during the glow run as well. The students are so excited to cheer on their other grade levels. We kind of split it up into two parts and everyone gets very involved, and it just feels so accomplishing when we reach our goal," Ryan said.
They reached their goal of $38,000. A majority of the money raised will be used during this school year.