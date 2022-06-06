Kasson man sentenced for threatening a Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Kicking in a woman’s door and threatening to kill her results in probation for a Rochester man.
Joseph Stanley Cox, 38 of Kasson, was arrested on February 15 and charged with first-degree burglary, stalking, terroristic threats, and domestic assault. Rochester police say there were called to the northwest part of the city by a woman who accused Cox of kicking down her door, entering her home, and then as the woman called 911, Cox allegedly made a cutting motion across his neck and said “you are dead.”
Cox pleaded guilty to terroristic threats in April and was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation. Cox must also either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.