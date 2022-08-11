Kasson City Council considering possibility of implementing moratorium on hemp-derived THC product sales

KASSON, Minn. - On Wednesday, the Kasson City Council discussed the possibility of implementing a moratorium on hemp-derived THC product sales in the city.
Last month, Minnesota authorized the sale of up to 5 milligrams of THC hemp derived products. The legislation was left up to municipalities to govern the rules.
Kasson City Council wants to do more research before deciding whether to put a stop to selling it.
Kasson city administrator, Timothy Ibisch, says “Really its all about protecting the children, community, and making sure products are sold legally. We have penalties if they're not - amounts, percentages, and things like that.”
Ibisch says the council's first concern is public safety.
“We want to take a measured approach to make sure policies are implemented properly,” he explains.
He says the city would like to support business and implement changes without any concern.
The mayor wants to encourage local legislators to be thorough when passing legislation having a widespread effect on state.
The city of Kasson is working with Dodge County officials to see if the county will act on the new law. The city council will have its next discussion on August 24th.