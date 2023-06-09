Kasson Chamber of Commerce promotes local businesses

KASSON, Minn.-You have the chance to explore a nearby city today. The 2nd annual "Around & About Kasson" is happening. There were lots of family-friendly activities for attendees to enjoy. For example, kids could check out some inflatable slides, do some dancing at The Studio, and test out their reflexes inside of a mobile video game theater. The Kasson Chamber of Commerce set up the event in order to encourage attendees to shop locally. Katie Sellner, one of the parents who attended the event, said it's important for kids to get to know the communities that surround them.
“This is my hometown, so we saw this on Facebook, and we thought it’d come out. It’s a great opportunity for my kids to come and explore things in different towns and get to hang out with other little kids," Sellner said.
If you're looking for something to do tonight, there will be some live music at American Legion Kasson Post 333. The chamber plans to hold this event again next year, and they will hold their annual "Oktoberfest" on September 30th on Main Street.