Kasson breaks ground on new fire hall

KASSON, Minn. - The city of Kasson broke ground on a new fire hall Monday afternoon. It comes after years of efforts to replace the old building.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mayor Chris McKern and members of the Kasson Fire Department. Fire Chief Joe Fitch gave a short speech before the ceremonial first shovels of dirt were tossed.
Though the event was small and low-key, it doesn't take away from how many people have been excited for the change.
The new fire hall will be built where the old building stood. The new facility will be around 6,000 sq. ft. bigger and have additional room to train firefighters. The new building will also allow the fire department to keep up with new specialized firefighting technology.
The project will cost around seven million dollars and will be paid for by bonds funded through a property tax approved by taxpayers in a referendum last November.
Timothy Ibisch, Kasson's city administrator, says the old fire hall needed to be replaced.
"The building was outmoded, the efficiency wasn't there," he said. "It was a steel building and, while solid, wasn't necessarily the most energy efficient either. That provided a need, as well as the training space. They really didn't have the training space they needed. That was a big part of it too."
Construction on the fire hall will begin this fall. The hope is construction will only take 12 to 14 months, with the new hall opening next year in the late summer or early fall.
The Kasson Fire Department will be stationed out of the city's public works facility until the new fire hall is complete.
The full video model of the new fire hall can be found here.