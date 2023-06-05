Kasson Aquatic Center sees large crowds in opening weeks

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Kasson Aquatic Center sees large crowds in opening weeks

Kasson Aquatics Center

KASSON, Minn. - As we get closer to the dog days of summer, it's never a bad time to find a way to beat the heat. For many in the area, that means a stop at the pool.

The Kasson Aquatics Center has been absolutely packed over the last with kids and adults from all over southeast Minnesota.

The pool opened on May 27th to huge crowds. According to staff, the pool saw around 1,000 visitors on opening day alone. With normal hours taking effect on June 3rd, the pool is still seeing an average of around 300 swimmers a day.

Beyond the pool, the center also offers a rock climbing wall, diving board, and a couple of giant water slides. Joanna Goebel, a mother from Byron, MN, says it's a place kids never get sick of.

"I brought my three oldest girls and a couple neighbor kids because it was so nice out and they love coming to Kasson," she said. "It's our first summer getting a pass and I think we've already come about five times."

For anyone with a membership at the aquatic center that hasn't been back yet this year, new pictures for single and family cards will be required this year. Picture days will be announced at a later date.

Admission is $7 per person from noon to 4 p.m. and $4 from 5:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. The pool will be open until August 20th. More details on scheduling and prices can be found here.

Rolling Hills Transit is also offering transportation to the pool. Scheduling and rates for services can be found here.