Kasson Aquatic Center sees large crowds in opening weeks

KASSON, Minn. - As we get closer to the dog days of summer, it's never a bad time to find a way to beat the heat. For many in the area, that means a stop at the pool.
The Kasson Aquatics Center has been absolutely packed over the last with kids and adults from all over southeast Minnesota.
The pool opened on May 27th to huge crowds. According to staff, the pool saw around 1,000 visitors on opening day alone. With normal hours taking effect on June 3rd, the pool is still seeing an average of around 300 swimmers a day.
Beyond the pool, the center also offers a rock climbing wall, diving board, and a couple of giant water slides. Joanna Goebel, a mother from Byron, MN, says it's a place kids never get sick of.
"I brought my three oldest girls and a couple neighbor kids because it was so nice out and they love coming to Kasson," she said. "It's our first summer getting a pass and I think we've already come about five times."
For anyone with a membership at the aquatic center that hasn't been back yet this year, new pictures for single and family cards will be required this year. Picture days will be announced at a later date.
Admission is $7 per person from noon to 4 p.m. and $4 from 5:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. The pool will be open until August 20th. More details on scheduling and prices can be found here.
Rolling Hills Transit is also offering transportation to the pool. Scheduling and rates for services can be found here.