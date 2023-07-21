Kanawha woman sentenced for stealing from Britt store

GARNER, Iowa – Stealing from the Dollar General store in Britt results in probation for a Kanawha woman.
Leslie Leann Towell, 51, was sentenced Friday to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,025.
Towell pleaded guilty to second-degree theft for stealing cash and merchandise from the Dollar General over the course of several months.
She received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from Towell’s record if she successfully completes her sentence.