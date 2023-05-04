Kanawha man charged with sex assault is taking a plea deal

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of drugging and raping a woman is taking a plea deal.
John Michael Deutsch, 20 of Kanawha, was initially charged with third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance-1st offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. He has now entered an Alford plea to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Court documents state a woman reported being drugged and sexually assaulted by Deutsch In August 2021. Deutsch allegedly incapacitated the woman by giving her Xanax and then raping her. The victim said she could not remember what happened but claimed Deutsch admitted to having sex with her.
Law enforcement says Deutsch’s DNS was matched to DNA collected in a sexual assault kit.
Investigators say Xanax was later found at Deutsch’s home that tested positive for clonazolam.
No sentencing date has been set. An Alford plea means Deutsch is not admitting guilty but concedes he could be convicted and will accept sentencing.